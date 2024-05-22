Two men charged in connection with death of 27-year-old man

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man.

On Saturday 18 May at around 5pm, Brian Gough was found injured in Saracen Street in Possilpark, Glasgow.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city where he later died.

On Tuesday, police arrested Kevin Shanley, 36, and Kyle Shanley, 26, in connection with the death.

On Wednesday, police said the pair have now been charged.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.