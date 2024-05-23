Police name 34-year-old biker killed in A76 crash

Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a crash in East Ayrshire.

Tony Currie, 34, was riding a blue Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle when the single vehicle crash happened at 6.55pm on Monday.

He was travelling on the A76 between Kilmarnock and Mauchline and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions between Crossroads and Crosshands for a crash investigation and reopened at about 2.45am.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the full circumstances of the crash continue.

Sergeant Martin Cunningham said: “Our thoughts are with Tony’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’ll continue to keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. I’d still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage which may assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.