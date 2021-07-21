Harvey Weinstein booked into LA jail ahead of court appearance, records show

Harvey Weinstein has been booked into a Los Angeles jail ahead of a court appearance to face sexual assault charges, records show.

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was returned to the city where he made his name as a producer on Tuesday after losing a bid to block his extradition from New York.

The 69-year-old was convicted of rape in New York last year and has been serving a 23-year prison sentence in the state.

Harvey Weinstein is due to appear in a Los Angeles court charged with sexual assault (Miramax/PRNewswire/PA)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Weinstein was booked into the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in the downtown area at 12.38pm local time.

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday, the records show.

He faces 11 counts of sexual assault in California relating to five women.

The allegations are linked to incidents said to have happened in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Weinstein was first charged in Los Angeles in January 2020 as his New York trial was getting under way.

He is appealing against his New York rape conviction.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have 120 days to bring Weinstein to trial under the terms of the extradition agreement.

Weinstein’s lawyers had fought the extradition, arguing he was in poor health.

The Oscar-winning producer’s ailments include diabetes, extensive coronary artery disease, anaemia, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnoea and chronic lower back pain, they said.

Weinstein was one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood when scores of women accused him of sexual misconduct in October 2017.