Iggy Pop, Rita Ora, Cher and Grimes feature in 2022 Pirelli Calendar

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 12.03am
Iggy Pop, Rita Ora, Cher and Grimes have been unveiled as the stars who will feature in the 2022 Pirelli Calendar.

The calendar, released each year by the Italian tyre manufacturer, was photographed by Canadian singer Bryan Adams and focuses on musicians.

US singers Normani, St Vincent, Kali Uchis and Jennifer Hudson, Chinese-born rapper Bohan Phoenix and US rapper Saweetie also feature in next year’s edition.

Adams said: “On the road is where I have been for the last 45 years, because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours back stage.”

The images include a photograph of British singer Ora sitting on a car seat, Saweetie holding up her passport and US singer Cher posing in what appears to be a dressing room.

The Pirelli Calendar, dubbed The Cal, was created by the UK branch of the tyre manufacturer in 1964 to help market the company.

The pictures for the latest edition, which has been titled On The Road, were taken in Los Angeles and Capri.

Over the years the Pirelli Calendar has featured stars including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

The last edition of the calendar, which was unveiled in 2019 because of the pandemic, featured actresses Claire Foy and Emma Watson.

Adams, 61, is best known for releasing a string of hits in the 1980s including Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You.

