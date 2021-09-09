Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Spider-Man star Tom Holland shows off his swing with golf competition win

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 3.03am
Tom Holland took part in the Pro-Am for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club (Steve Paston/PA)
Tom Holland took part in the Pro-Am for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club (Steve Paston/PA)

Spider-Man star Tom Holland proved web is not all he can swing as he won a golf competition at a celebrity pro-am event.

The British actor, 25, hit a drive 310 yards at Wentworth golf course on Wednesday ahead of the BMW PGA Championship.

He was joined on his round by Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

Holland beat former One Direction singer Niall Horan, who ran him close with a drive of 301 yards.

He was joined by other celebrities including Eddie Hearn, Sam Quek, Ronan Keating, Harry Redknapp, James Nesbitt and Dan Walker.

Irish golfer Harrington, who is leading Team Europe at the Ryder Cup later this month as they take on Team USA in Wisconsin, jokingly offered Holland a place in the competition if he could land on the green.

Holland gave Harrington a scare, only narrowly missing the shot.

“You had me worried,” the three-time major win joked.

Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set for release in December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier