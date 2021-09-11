Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Kirsten Dunst announces baby news with partner Jesse Plemons

By Press Association
September 11 2021, 1.05am
Kirsten Dunst has confirmed she and partner Jesse Plemons have welcomed their second child together (Ian West/PA)
Kirsten Dunst has confirmed she and partner Jesse Plemons have welcomed their second child together (Ian West/PA)

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed she and partner Jesse Plemons have welcomed their second child together.

The Bring It On star, 39, said she gave birth to son James Robert four months ago.

She told the New York Times: “This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst has become a mother for the second time (Ian West/PA)

Dunst and Plemons, 33, met in 2015 on the set of TV drama Fargo, in which they played a husband and wife.

They became engaged in 2017 and are also parents to three-year-old son Ennis.

Plemons has been away from the family home in Los Angeles while filming Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dunst told the New York Times about the challenges of looking after a newborn.

She said: “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

Dunst, also known for film roles including The Virgin Suicides, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and The Beguiled, revealed she was pregnant in March.

She posed on the cover of W Magazine in a photoshoot directed by her friend and collaborator Sofia Coppola.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier