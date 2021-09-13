Entertainment / Music In Pictures: MTV VMAs welcome some of pop’s biggest names By Press Association September 13 2021, 6.59am Olivia Rodrigo was among the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) The MTV Video Music Awards returned to New York with a star-studded ceremony. Madonna, the Queen of Pop, made a surprise appearance while Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the big winners. Here are some of the best pictures from the Barclays Centre in New York: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian put on another proud public display of affection at the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been showing off their relationship and continued the trend in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Queen of Pop Madonna made a surprise appearance at the ceremony and wished MTV a happy 40th anniversary (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Jennifer Lopez was last week pictured on a red carpet in Venice with Ben Affleck but went solo at the VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Cyndi Lauper delivered a message of female empowerment with an apparent dig at the new abortion laws in Texas (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Lil Nas X delivered a typically vibrant performance at the VMAs – and it was not the last time he would take to the stage (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Host for the evening Doja Cat caught the eye with a number of eyebrow-raising costumes (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Justin Bieber proudly collected his artist of the year award after celebrating a successful 12 months (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist at the VMAs, cementing her position as one of the most exciting young stars in pop (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Lil Nas X won the coveted video of the year prize for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier 2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners Megan Fox leads stars on MTV VMAs red carpet Lil Nas X salutes the ‘gay agenda’ as he takes top prize at the MTV VMAs Olivia Rodrigo wins song of the year at MTV VMAs for viral smash Drivers Licence