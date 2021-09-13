Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

In Pictures: MTV VMAs welcome some of pop’s biggest names

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 6.59am
Olivia Rodrigo was among the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo was among the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The MTV Video Music Awards returned to New York with a star-studded ceremony.

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, made a surprise appearance while Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the big winners.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Barclays Centre in New York:

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian put on another proud public display of affection at the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been showing off their relationship and continued the trend in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Queen of Pop Madonna made a surprise appearance at the ceremony and wished MTV a happy 40th anniversary (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Jennifer Lopez was last week pictured on a red carpet in Venice with Ben Affleck but went solo at the VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Cyndi Lauper delivered a message of female empowerment with an apparent dig at the new abortion laws in Texas (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X delivered a typically vibrant performance at the VMAs – and it was not the last time he would take to the stage (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Host for the evening Doja Cat caught the eye with a number of eyebrow-raising costumes (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Justin Bieber proudly collected his artist of the year award after celebrating a successful 12 months (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist at the VMAs, cementing her position as one of the most exciting young stars in pop (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Lil Nas X won the coveted video of the year prize for Montero (Call Me By Your Name)  (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier