Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Golden Globes organisation bans members from accepting gifts from studios

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 12.40am
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has banned its members from accepting gifts from studios (Stock image/Julien’s Auctions/PA)
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has banned its members from accepting gifts from studios (Stock image/Julien’s Auctions/PA)

The embattled organisation behind the Golden Globes has invited six black members and banned its journalists from accepting freebies in a bid to salvage its reputation.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was engulfed in controversy earlier this year over a lack of diversity and allegations of shady practices with studios.

Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest while Scarlett Johansson said she had been subjected to “sexist questions” by HFPA reporters.

February’s 78th Golden Globe Awards were poorly received and US TV network NBC said it would not broadcast a ceremony in 2022, a damaging blow to the HFPA’s finances.

After months of working on reforms, the group has now announced a series of changes.

Among the 21 new members, six are black, the HFPA said. Previously, the number was zero among its roughly 90-strong membership.

Members are also banned from accepting gifts from “studios, publicists, actors, directors, or others associated with motion pictures and television programs” and must pay for their own trips, the HFPA said.

One of the headline-making allegations from a Los Angeles Times investigation into the group was the claim its members were flown to France to stay at a five-star hotel to visit the set of TV series Emily In Paris.

Also among the new HFPA guidelines are requirements for journalists to sign a code of conduct including anti-harassment policies and members must also undertake diversity and inclusion training.

And a hotline has been established to allow anonymous complaints to be recorded.

Billionaire tycoon Todd Boehly has been named interim chief executive officer of the HFPA.

Major Hollywood players including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia previously said they would not work with the HFPA until it introduced meaningful reform.

More from The Courier