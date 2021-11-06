Angelina Jolie reacts to Eternals ban in Gulf nations over LGBT character

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angelina Jolie has praised Disney for refusing to edit superhero film Eternals after censors in Gulf nations reportedly took exception to an LGBT character.

The blockbuster movie will reportedly not arrive in cinemas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Qatar.

Disney, which owns Marvel, refused to make a series of edits requested by local censors, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Eternals star Angelina Jolie has praised Disney for refusing to edit the film for certain overseas markets (PA)

Eternals features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay superhero in Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, and he shares a kiss with his on-screen husband Ben, portrayed by Haaz Sleiman.

Jolie, one of the film’s stars, said those who object to the LGBT aspects of the film are “ignorant”.

She told Australian outlet news.com.au: “I’m sad for (those audiences). And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out.

“I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love.

💫 The time is NOW. 💫 Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters NOW PLAYING! Get tickets: https://t.co/zCpW4dVkUR pic.twitter.com/KCRkAH9OyV — Eternals (@TheEternals) November 5, 2021

“How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”

Films with LGBT storylines are often censored or banned in parts of the world.

Last year, Disney’s Onward was reportedly banned by four countries in the Gulf over a brief reference to a lesbian relationship.

And in 2019 Sir Elton John criticised a Russian film company’s decision to cut gay sex scenes from his biopic Rocketman.

Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, follows a group of 10 immortal beings sent to Earth to fight an invasion.

It also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Eternals is out now.