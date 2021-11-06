Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall reveals latest TV role

By Press Association
November 6 2021, 3.12am
Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall will appear in the forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)
Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall will appear in the forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall will appear in the forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off, it has been announced.

The British-born actress, 65, will star in How I Met Your Father as the future version of Hilary Duff’s lead character Sophie.

The role will see Cattrall’s character telling her son the story of how she met his father, similar to the role Bob Saget played in the original series.

Sir Peter Hall memorial service
Kim Cattrall will star in TV series How I Met Your Father (Yui Mok/PA)

Cattrall said she was “so thrilled” at joining How I Met Your Father.

Lizzie McGuire star Duff, 34, shared a throwback picture of her and Cattrall together.

She wrote to her 19 million Instagram followers: “When @kimcattrall said yes I screamed. Now can we please get a better pic than this one I dug up from the deep web.”

Duff revealed she was starring in How I Met Your Father in April. The series, from US streaming service Hulu, will also feature Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa and Tom Ainsley.

While Cattrall will appear in How I Met Your Father, she will not be featuring in Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.

The actress is beloved by millions of fans for her portrayal of maneater Samantha Jones but will not be reprising the role following years of reports she and her cast mates did not see eye to eye.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier