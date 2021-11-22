Jennifer Lawrence: Trauma of publication of explicit images ‘will exist forever’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jennifer Lawrence has said the trauma of having explicit images of herself published online “will exist forever”.

The Hunger Games star also told Vanity Fair that she was fortunate to have enjoyed enough success to avoid any specific situation with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, but that she had experience of men within the industry being inappropriate.

Recalling the time in 2014 when iCloud hackers leaked nude photos of her online, she told the magazine: “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day.

“Somebody in France just published them.

“My trauma will exist forever.”

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

The 31-year-old, whose lead roles also include Red Sparrow and Passengers, said by the time she met the now disgraced movie mogul, she had already made a name for herself.

She told Vanity Fair she was disgusted that Weinstein had “weaponised” her name and claimed to have slept with her during a 2018 motion to dismiss charges against him.

“Harvey’s victims were women that believed that he was going to help them,” she said.

“Fortunately, by the time I had even come across Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Academy Award.

“I was getting The Hunger Games. So I avoided that specific situation.

“Of course, I’m a woman in the professional world. So it’s not like I’ve gone my entire career with men being appropriate.

“But, yeah, that’s a perfect example of where getting power quickly did save me.”