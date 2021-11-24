Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Porter: Queerness was my liability

By Press Association
November 24 2021, 6.21pm
Billy Porter has said he is gobsmacked at his success (PA)
Billy Porter has said he is gobsmacked at his success because for years “queerness was my liability”.

The Pose star, 52, reflected on his career journey on the Table Manners With Jessie And Lennie Ware podcast.

Porter said: “You know, in every space, in every space, whether it was the personal space, whether it was the professional space, whether it was the intimate space, whatever it was, wherever I went, my queerness was my liability.

“I was sent to a f****** psychologist in kindergarten, because I was a sissy. And so the message I got from the start is, something’s wrong with you and you need to be fixed.

“So, of course, when somebody says to me, your queerness is your liability, how can you not believe them, you know, if the proof is right there, and it was my liability for decades.

“But I look at my life right now. And I am gobsmacked. You know, because never in a million years did I imagine that my success would come because of my authenticity, and because of my truth.”

Porter, who played sharp-tongued emcee Pray Tell in the Pose series, recalled watching Oprah Winfrey 20 years ago talking about switching your intention in life.

He added: “What is your intention in life when you switch your intention to service. Everything else will work itself out. And I was like, what this service look like for me?

“Like I stood in front of the mirror and said, how can I be of service? And it hit me like a tonne of bricks. You know, it’s your queerness.”

Speaking to singer and host Jessie Ware on the hit podcast, Porter said he was bullied for the first five years of his school life.

The actor, singer and author added: “You know, daily, incessantly bullied….but when I opened up my mouth to sing, the bullying stopped, and I had this sort of power. And I had this kind of respect. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s what I need to focus on.’”

Porter, who won a Tony award for Best Leading Actor In A Musical for his role in Kinky Boots, is directing a musical production of The Life and has finished directing his first feature film which will come out next summer.

Listen to the full interview on podcast Table Manners With Jessie And Lennie Ware.