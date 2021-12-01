Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Sex And The City cast explore a new chapter of friendship in trailer for reboot

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 12.04am
The trailer for the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That shows the classic characters talking dating apps, the future and friendship (Ian West/PA)


The trailer for the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That shows the classic characters talking dating apps, the future and friendship.

Sarah Jessica Parker gets back into character as New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

The 10-part romantic comedy drama will jump 20 years in the character’s lives and follow them taking on a “new chapter” as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

The short video clip opens with Bradshaw evolving from her former column to talking on a podcast, with her voice-over running throughout the trailer.

She says: “The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything’s possible.

“The future is unwritten because we’re all at different stages of life.

“And just like that, over all the years, and all the changes, you are still you.”

Throughout the video, the main trio can be seen laughing at lunch together and attending stand-up shows.

Other fan-favourites from the original series make an appearance during the trailer, including Chris Noth as Mr Big, Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady.

The late Willie Garson, who played Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford, also briefly features alongside the actress in the short video. The actor died in September aged 57 following a battle with cancer.

New additions to the series – Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman – also make an appearance.

Choudhury’s character Seema Patel is asked by Bradshaw how many dating apps is she on, to which she responds: “I’m just waiting for someone to create a dating site which is called ‘Here’s the man you have been searching for Seema’.”

The fourth character from the classic Sex And The City quartet, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be appearing following years of a reported rift between her and Parker.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

– The series will air on HBO Max from December 9.

