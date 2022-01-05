Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Cynthia Daniel: Donating egg to twin sister Brittany was such a simple gift

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 7.08pm
Brittany Daniel and husband Adam Touni welcomed daughter Hope into the world in October last year (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Brittany Daniel and husband Adam Touni welcomed daughter Hope into the world in October last year (Anthony Harvey/PA)

US actress Brittany Daniel’s twin sister Cynthia said that donating one of her eggs to help her sibling conceive was “such a simple gift”.

Speaking to People about the decision, the photographer said her sister would “do it in a split second” if their positions were reversed.

“I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her,” she said.

“I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we’ve always shared everything, so why not this?”

White Chicks star Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011 and was told that she may not be able to conceive her own children due to the intensive chemotherapy that she underwent.

But her sister’s actions led to her and husband Adam Touni, a real estate broker, welcoming daughter Hope into the world on October 24.

In an Instagram post following the birth, Brittany said their hearts were “bursting with joy” and she thanked her husband for “being an unbelievably supportive partner and now dad”.

The couple tried three rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), which were unsuccessful, before achieving success with surrogacy and the use of her sister’s egg.

The actress said she “let out this primal cry” when she met her daughter and the “entire room” was bawling.

She has previously described herself and her sister as “so intertwined”.

The pair starred together in TV show Sweet Valley High from 1994 to 1997, where they played sisters Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield.

But Brittany’s sister made the switch to photography after the show ended and started a family with husband and Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser.

The couple have three children together – Ryland, 17, Colt, 13, and Steely, eight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier