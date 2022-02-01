Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Jennifer Lopez on her and Ben Affleck getting a second chance at love

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 2.22pm
Jennifer Lopez attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Lopez attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer Lopez has said it is a “beautiful love story” that Ben Affleck and her got a second chance of being in a relationship together.

Pop superstar Lopez, 52 and Affleck, 49, had previously been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer” before breaking up in 2004.

They rekindled their relationship last year after nearly two decades, with Lopez confirming they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday in July.

Lopez told People magazine that she has “never been better” with both her professional and personal life thriving.

Discussing her rekindled romance with Affleck, she said: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Singer and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May before Lopez confirmed the relationship.

Lopez admitted that they had a “little bit of fear” when reconnecting initially, adding: “Before we kind of put (our relationship) out there and we were naive and it got a little trampled.”

She explained that neither of them wanted a repeat of that situation as they were “so happy” together now.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said.

“We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have twins together.

Affleck had previously been married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, but they divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Reflecting on the changes in their relationship this time round, Lopez added there was more of an “appreciation and a celebration” for it.

She said: “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that?

“That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

The singer noted that she had watched Affleck over the years from afar and said she was “so proud” of the man he has become.

Lopez said: “I feel like he’s at a place in his life where, just like how I feel about myself, it’s been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship.”

She added: “To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is, he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be.”

Looking towards the future Lopez said she just wants it to be filled with “love and happiness” with both her children and her partner, adding: “I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]