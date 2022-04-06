Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kourtney Kardashian confirms ‘practice’ wedding with Travis Barker in Las Vegas

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.21pm
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (PA)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (PA)

Kourtney Kardashian has shared the first photos from her “practice” wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

The Hollywood power couple were married by an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Chapel in Nevada after the Grammys on Sunday night.

Confirming the news, Kardashian posted a series of snaps from the impromptu event, showing them wearing matching black outfits and sunglasses.

She told her 168 million Instagram followers the wedding had taken place “with no licence”.

 

In the state of Nevada it is required that couples obtain a marriage licence before the union is official.

The reality TV star, 42, wrote: “Found these in my camera roll.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence).

“Practice makes perfect.”

Blink-182 drummer Barker, 46, shared an emoji showing a man wearing a tuxedo, while the bride’s sister Kim shared a wedding emoji.

The ceremony took place after the couple walked the Grammys red carpet together, after the event was moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas due to complications relating to the pandemic.

Earlier in the night, Barker had joined Lenny Kravitz and HER on stage as part of the night’s billing of live performances.

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, earlier told the PA news agency he had received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said he was not told which celebrities were coming to be wed at the chapel prior to their arrival, but that the couple had arrived at 1.45am (9.45am UK time) with four guests who had filmed the occasion.

