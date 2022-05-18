Tom Cruise arrives at Cannes Film Festival ahead of special tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Cruise arrives at Cannes Film Festival ahead of special tribute

By Press Association
May 18 2022, 4.33pm Updated: May 18 2022, 7.04pm
Tom Cruise has taken to the red carpet at the Cannes film festival for the first time in 30 years (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Tom Cruise has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 30 years where a special tribute will be paid to his career.

The world-renowned festival announced it will pay the Hollywood star an “exceptional tribute” for his lifetime achievements during Wednesday’s events.

The Top Gun star, 59, will also join journalist Didier Allouch for an onstage conversation before an evening screening of the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The Hollywood A-lister’s only previous appearance at the annual French film festival was in 1992.

75th Cannes Film Festival
Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly star alongside Tom Cruise in the new Top Gun sequel (Doug Peters/AP)

Cruise attended a screening of Ron Howard’s Far And Away, the closing film of the 1992 festival, and awarded the prestigious Palme d’or to director Bille August for his film The Best Intentions.

The Top Gun sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski is due in cinemas on May 27, 36 years after the original came out in 1986.

Cruise will reprise his role as US naval aviator Pete Mitchell, with Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris also in the cast.

The film was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise is being recognised for his work in Top Gun as well as his roles in a host of classic films including Rain Man, Vanilla Sky, Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai and his action blockbuster series Mission: Impossible.

