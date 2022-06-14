Netflix announces Squid Game reality series with open casting call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Netflix announces Squid Game reality series with open casting call

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 7.36pm
Squid Game is on track to become Netflix’s biggest hit ever (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has announced it is bringing its megahit series Squid Game to life with a new reality competition series.

The dystopian Korean drama series became the streaming giant’s “biggest TV show ever” after being released last year.

Fans will now be able to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see 456 real players enter the game in pursuit of a prize of 4.56 million dollars (£3,736,054).

Netflix claims the show will host the largest cast and cash pot prize in reality TV history.

The 10-part competition will see competitors battle through a series of games inspired by the original show, alongside some new additions.

Strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test as each round contestants are eliminated.

However, the streamer has confirmed that the players will not face the deadly consequences of the drama series, and their worst fate will be going home empty-handed.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery.

“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Casting for the series is open, with English-language speakers from any part of the world encouraged to apply.

Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with 142 million households around the world watching the show within its first four weeks after it was released in September 2021.

It was recently announced that Netflix has renewed the show for a second season, with Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to directing duties.

