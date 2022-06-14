Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt happy to be friends years after engagement split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt happy to be friends years after engagement split

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 12.42am
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt happy to be friends years after engagement split (PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt happy to be friends years after engagement split (PA)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt say they still love each other and are glad to be friends years after they split up.

The Hollywood A-listers, who became engaged in 1996 but later called off the marriage, reflected on their relationship in a recent interview.

Paltrow is now married to producer Brad Falchuk and said that it had taken her 20 years but that she had “finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry”.

Sitting down for a conversation featured on Paltrow’s brand Goop’s website, the two recalled Pitt’s relationship with her father Bruce Paltrow.

Frederique Constant new watch collection launch – London
Paltrow is now married to producer Brad Falchuk (Ian West/PA)

“What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately,” Paltrow said.

“Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?… And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now… And I do love you,” Pitt replied.

He continued: “One of the many things I loved about Bruce — because he did have a profound effect on me and is someone I still think about — was he really fostered your voice, your independence.

“He carved the way for you guys to be who you are. And I think that’s so important to parenting.

“You guys were just so free in your conversations. And witty. And intelligent… He could be tough if he needed to be, but it would be rare — only if someone was out of line.

“That man was funny. He was funny. And you guys were so funny together, ripping across the table, which was a rarity that I hadn’t experienced much, and I loved it.

Brad Pitt suing Angelina Jolie
Pitt continues to be embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their co-owned vineyard in the south of France (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“The fun you guys had was infectious. You could just see just how much he adored you.”

The actor said he “100%” felt paternal energy from Paltrow’s father during their time together and was given “that same kind of guidance that you would get from a coach or a mentor”.

Paltrow replied: “He was my father, but he was very much a mentor.

“He loved being in that role for the people that he really loved, and you were definitely one of them.”

It comes as Pitt continues to be embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife and fellow actor Angelina Jolie over their co-owned vineyard in the south of France.

His lawyers claim that Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on him by selling her stake in the property to a Russian oligarch.

