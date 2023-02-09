Family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins file new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins file new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 8.07pm Updated: February 9 2023, 8.49pm
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)

Relatives of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new civil lawsuit against Alec Baldwin.

The family will be suing the Hollywood actor and the Rust movie production company for alleged battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium after the fatal shooting on a US film set.

Loss of consortium is a claim which seeks to recover compensation for damage to certain relationships that are mutually dependent.

Rust incident
Relatives are suing the Hollywood actor over a fatal shooting on the Rust film set (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)

The lawsuit is being brought by Ms Hutchins’ mother Olga Solovey, father Anatolii Androsovych and sister Svetlana Zemko.

It was was announced on Thursday at a press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred.

“It’s clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged, and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive,” Ms Allred said.

“Halyna was the light in their lives, of course, and for all of our three clients that tragic loss of their daughter and sister is heartbreaking.”

Ms Hutchins family is currently residing in Ukraine, near Kyiv, amid the conflict with Russia, but intends to come to the US in the coming months, Ms Allred said.

Her mother Olga is working as an emergency operating room nurse in a Ukrainian hospital, tending to those hurt in battle, while her sister Svetlana is caring for her two young children.

The press conference included a short video featuring the pair, with comments from Ms Hutchins’ sister.

“To lose my sister, at least personally for me, was a horrible experience and it is one of the biggest losses of my life,” she said through a translator.

“Even more devastating (is) to see the utter suffering of our parents, and how their health has sharply declined.

“It is for this reason that I would like for somebody to carry that responsibility, and not just someone, but that very someone who is truly responsible for this.

“I believe to let this go, and to leave this unpunished, is unallowable.”

Rust incident
Ms Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after a prop gun, held by Baldwin, went off on the set of the western in Santa Fe, New Mexico (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)

Ms Allred added that Baldwin had not offered condolences to the family, or contacted them since the incident.

The actor is set to appear in US court for the first time on February 24 to face separate criminal charges stemming from the incident.

He faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter alongside Rust’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Ms Hutchins was killed in October 2021 after a prop gun, held by Baldwin, went off on the set of the western in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
2
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
4
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
The funeral cortege of Randal Lumb passes Tannadice.
Tannadice farewell for Dundee United fan Randal Lumb who died aged 58
7
William Hendry leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Ferry cannabis grower told police ‘things got out of hand’ after massive cultivation found
8
The alleged attempted murders are said to have happened on Americanmuir Road in Dundee.
Dundee pair accused of trying to murder police by driving at them in BMW
9
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
10
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Xplore bus attacks Picture shows; Xplore bus attacks . Fintry . Supplied by Avril Ross Date; Unknown
Xplore bosses call for police action after spate of bus attacks

More from The Courier

Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton says Raith Rovers 'not fearing' Motherwell challenge after reaching another SPFL Trust…
Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Dundee ahead against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron display against Raith Rovers as he…
The St Johnstone playing field gets a bit of attention during last weekend's game against Celtic. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch will get summer attention, says Gus MacPherson but Rangers were 'very…
A 'disappointed' Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to VAR 'naivety' as Dundee United boss doubles down on Ryan…
Zander Fagerson, from Kirriemuir, returns to the Scotland team after two months out.
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's 'same-again' Scotland to take on Wales in the…
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Martin Kennedy addressed the NFUS conference in Glasgow Picture shows; Martin Kennedy., President of NFUS. Glasgow. Supplied by NFU Scotland Date; 09/02/2023
Farmers' union demands full policy funding breakdown
Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
4 takeaways from Dunfermline boss James McPake's press conference including Airdrie team news and…
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented