Hugh Grant and Florence Pugh added to star-studded Oscars presenting line-up

Hugh Grant, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have joined the star-studded list of presenters at this year’s Academy Awards.

The British actors will appear alongside fellow industry heavyweights including Antonio Banderas, Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks at the event on Sunday.

Also announced by the Academy on Tuesday were Oscar-winning actresses Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry.

Florence Pugh (PA)

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by US comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Previously announced presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson.

Performances will be given by best song nominee Rihanna and US rock star Lenny Kravitz, who will perform during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

The Academy will announce further talent involved in the days leading up to the show.