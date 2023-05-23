Lily-Rose Depp appears alongside The Weeknd at Cannes Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp followed in her father’s footsteps as she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival.
The US actress, 23, appeared alongside Canadian superstar The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – ahead of the premiere of The Idol on Monday.
The pair star in the series which sees an aspiring pop star begin a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and contemporary cult leader following a nervous breakdown.
The HBO series was created by Tesfaye and is his acting debut, helmed by Euphoria director Sam Levinson.
It also stars Blackpink singer Jennie Kim, Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan and actress Rachel Sennott.
The Idol received a five-minute standing ovation following the screening of its first two episodes, which featured “raunchy intrigue” and multiple explicit moments, according to US outlets who attended.
On the carpet Depp wore a shoulderless black minidress with floral detail, while Tesfaye wore a simple black tuxedo.
Last week the actress’ father Johnny Depp stepped back into the limelight in Cannes following his high-profile defamation lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard last year.
The Hollywood star appears in upcoming film Jeanne Du Barry as King Louis XV – his first major onscreen project in three years.
Speaking at a Cannes press conference he said he had “no further need” for Hollywood.
“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood?” he told reporters, referring to the fallout from his US legal battle.
“You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,’.
“When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted.”
But he added: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood, myself.”
Other stars pictured in Cannes on Monday for the second week of the festival included Jude Law, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Stella Maxwell and Julia Fox.
The Uncut Gems star, known for her eye-catching looks, wore an intricate white gown, with layers of translucent material that formed a fan shape behind her.
She completed the ethereal look with an almost white foundation make-up and black lipstick.
Monday at Cannes also saw Magnum’s annual party which unveiled a new version of TikTok star Jvke’s track titled Golden Hour (ft. the Sun).
Stars pictured at the event included Eva Longoria, Nicole Scherzinger and British broadcaster Clara Amfo.