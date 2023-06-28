Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in intensive care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in intensive care

By Press Association
Madonna has postponed the start of her tour after spending several days in hospital (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Madonna has postponed the start of her tour after spending several days in hospital (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Madonna has been forced to postpone several upcoming tour dates after spending several days in intensive care.

The US pop superstar developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday but is expected to make a “full recovery”, her management said.

The singer had been about to embark on her Celebration Tour of North America and Europe, due to kick off in Canada in July.

A statement from Madonna’s talent agent Guy Oseary, shared online, read: “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several-day stay in the ICU (intensive care unit).

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

More from The Courier

Dunfermline took on Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.
4 Dunfermline talking points as trialist grabs goal and defender returns from injury
Fire fighters at a fire at Buller Street Lochgelly. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Fire-fighters fight blaze at a block of flats in Lochgelly
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has been linked with Forest Green. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon could join ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green
Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
Madonna has postponed the start of her tour after spending several days in hospital (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy
Left: Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Right: the Pars celebrate winning the league.
Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle on his role, changes to recruitment and 'using the power…
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie: Key questions about case that saw striker branded rapist