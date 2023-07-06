Billie Eilish tells fans ‘get ready to sob’ over song for upcoming Barbie movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish tells fans ‘get ready to sob’ over song for upcoming Barbie movie

By Press Association
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)

US singer Billie Eilish has announced that she will be releasing a new song for the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie.

The Bad Guy singer, 21, told her fans that they should be “ready to sob”, as she revealed What Was I Made For? will be out this month.

Big names in pop including Lizzo, Charli XCX and Nicki Minaj had already been announced as being on the soundtrack to the film, directed by Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

In a Thursday Instagram post, Eilish wrote: “What Was I Made For?’ Coming out July 13th at 7am PT. !!!!!!!! We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me.

“This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

The Barbie Movie Instagram account had teased the album in May with a picture depicting Robbie reading a Barbie News broadsheet.

On the line-up was artist Ava Max, British singer Charli XCX, American singer/songwriter Dominic Fike, London-born Albanian chart-topper Dua Lipa, South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty and American singer of Abcdefu Gayle.

Three-piece family band Haim, rapper Ice Spice and Colombian singer Karol G were also on the cover.

They were joined by Truth Hurts singer Lizzo, rapper Nicki Minaj, British artist Pink Pantheress, Australian instrumentalist Tame Impala, rapper The Kid Laroi and actor Ryan Gosling.

Single Dance The Night by Dua Lipa has already been released and so has Speed Drive by Charli XCX.

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie will star Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken, whilst a number of other actresses will play different types of Barbie.

Sex Education star Emma Mackey will portray Physicist Barbie and Dua Lipa will star as Mermaid Barbie.

Director Greta Gerwig has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, director of films such as Marriage Story and Frances Ha.

Mark Ronson is executive producer on the Barbie album, which will be available on July 21 when the film comes out.

Back in 2020, singer Eilish was featured on the James Bond soundtrack with single No Time To Die, which won an Academy Award for best original song in 2022.

What Was I Made For? has a release date of July 17.

