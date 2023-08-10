Woman who went into labour at Pink concert names baby after singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who went into labour at Pink concert names baby after singer

By Press Association
Pink performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (James Manning/PA)
A woman who went into labour during a Pink concert used the experience as inspiration when she named her baby Aycen Hart.

US singer Pink, born Alecia Beth Moore, has two children, Willow Hart and Jameson Hart, with her husband Carey Hart.

Angela Mercer incorporated the surname into her baby’s name, influenced by the fact she had gone into labour at a Pink concert at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, in the US

A spokesman for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where the baby was born, told the PA news agency: “The baby’s delivery story helped solidify the naming for them (the parents).”

Ms Mercer, her sister-in-law Amy and her mother Barbara travelled from Albany, New York to see Pink perform.

According to a statement posted to the hospital’s social media pages, the group were on a girls trip celebrating Barbara’s birthday when Ms Mercer started to have contractions at 31 weeks.

“Angela hadn’t been expecting her son’s arrival quite yet, but she started having contractions shortly after arriving for the show,” the statement said.

“She called her doctor, who advised her to get to a hospital.

“With all the traffic surrounding Fenway for the concert, Angela had trouble finding a ride to the hospital.

Pink
Pink is currently on tour and has upcoming dates in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (James Manning/PA)

“She and her family decided the fastest way to get to Brigham and Women’s was to walk – and so, decked out in their concert outfits, they made the trek to our hospital where Angela later delivered her son in the Brigham’s NICU.”

Following the birth Ms Mercer said: “My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“The medical, case management and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging.

“We are sincerely appreciative.”

Aycen Hart was born on his grandmother’s birthday.

Pink, 43, married Carey Hart in 2006.

The singer, known for hits Try and Just Like Fire, is currently on tour and has upcoming dates in America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

In June she delivered a dazzling headline set at British Summer Time Hyde Park festival in London in a show that contained acrobatics and fireworks.