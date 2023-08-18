Selena Gomez announces release date for new song Single Soon

Selena Gomez has announced the release date of a new song Single Soon.

The US singer and actress said she wanted to “put out a fun little song” that was “perfect for the end of summer”.

The track is set to drop next week on August 25.

Gomez last released music in November 2022, with her track My Mind And Me – which accompanied her intimate Apple+ documentary based on her struggles with mental health.

Posting on social media on Thursday she wrote: “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th.”

She previously told US outlet Variety that she wanted “everyone to feel good when they hear the new record”.

Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music.

She also stars alongside veteran comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders In The Building, for which she received an Emmy nomination at last year’s awards.