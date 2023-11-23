Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York rooftop bar

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has been accused of sexual assault while at a New York rooftop lounge eight years ago.

The lawsuit alleges in the summer of 2015, Foxx made comments such as “wow, you have that super model body” while at Catch NYC and rooftop, before later grabbing the woman by the arm and pulling her to the “secluded” back of the rooftop.

It is here where it is alleged there was “heinous touching and sexual assault” which has resulted in “severe emotional distress and anxiety” as well as post-traumatic stress disorder for the woman.

Jamie Foxx (Ian West/PA)

The lawsuit, filed at the New York Supreme Court, alleges that Oscar-winner Foxx – real name Eric Bishop – was “operating through his position as a well-known celebrity”.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, is also suing Catch NYC and rooftop and it’s owner Mark Birnbaum, alleging they were “negligent” and “failed to use reasonable care to prevent the acts described” in the lawsuit.

It comes as the New York Adult Survivors Act is set to expire on Thursday.

It was a law passed last year which allows a temporary window for those who allege sexual assault to file past the state’s normal deadlines.

A representative for Foxx has been contacted for comment.