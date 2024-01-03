Kelly Clarkson says depression that comes with divorce is ‘extraordinarily hard’

American singer Kelly Clarkson has discussed her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and said the depression that comes with divorce is “extraordinarily hard”.

Clarkson, 41, who won American Idol in 2002, was married to Blackstock in 2013 and filed for divorce in June 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Speaking to US publication People about what it was like to write her 2023 album Chemistry in the wake of their breakup, she said: “I didn’t see it other than ‘this is my outlet’.

Kelly Clarkson has spoken about her divorce (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges.

“So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why — and what am I going to do about it?

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet.

“Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard.

“You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming.”

She also spoke about taking her “power back” and said: “That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships.”

She added: “Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s ok that it doesn’t.

“You never know how beautiful that might be.”

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The singer was also stepmother to Blackstock’s two children from a previous relationship.

In 2023, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson 2,641,374 dollars (£2.1 million) for “unlawfully procured” TV deals he made while acting as her manager.

A labour commissioner ruled that Blackstock had wrongfully orchestrated four deals including Clarkson joining the US version of The Voice as a coach in 2017 and hosting the Billboard Music Awards.

The Since U Been Gone singer, who has won three Grammy’s, is also the presenter of the American TV programme The Kelly Clarkson Show where she chats to celebrities, often giving musical performances.