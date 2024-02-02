Joni Mitchell to top Grammy performances with history-making set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joni Mitchell to top Grammy performances with history-making set

By Press Association
Joni Mitchell will top the Grammy performances with a history-making set (Apple Music 1/PA)
Joni Mitchell is set to make history by performing live at the 2024 Grammy Awards for the first time at the age of 80.

The nine-time Grammy winner, who is nominated in the best folk category for her 2023 live album, will top the bill alongside a host of music stars including Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and SZA – who leads nominations this year.

Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel and Burna Boy will also perform, alongside Irish rock band U2 who will make history as the first broadcasted Grammy performance, delivering their set from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

U2
U2 will also perform a history-making set at the 66th Grammy awards (Nick Ansell/PA)

The music stars will be performing on a stage reminiscent of the gold-plated statuette, with a 20-foot mirrored monumental gramophone taking centre stage and curved stairs cascading from the main stage into the pink-coloured nominee area.

Mitchell, who picked up a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2002, will grace the stage on Sunday on the heels of a gradual return to live appearances after suffering a brain aneurysm in March 2015.

Her Grammy-nominated live album Joni Mitchell At Newport was recorded during a surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first public performance in 20 years.

Since then she made two public concert appearances billed as “Joni Jam” in Washington state last summer, followed by a Brandi Carlile and Friends show at the Hollywood Bowl last autumn.

Mitchell is widely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of her time with hit tracks including Chelsea Morning, Big Yellow Taxi and Free Man In Paris.

Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell is widely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of her time (PA)

Her previous Grammy wins span from 1970, when she won best folk performance for Clouds, to 2022 where she was honoured with best historical album for the boxed set Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967).

During her decades-long career, Mitchell has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards.

In an interview with Sir Elton John in 2022, Mitchell said she felt her music did not get the recognition it deserved in the 1970s due to sexism in the music industry.

The 66th annual Grammy awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.