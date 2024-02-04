The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri confronts Nikki Haley during surprise SNL cameo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri confronts Nikki Haley during surprise SNL cameo

By Press Association
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley (Artie Walker Jr./AP)
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri took a dig at Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley as the politician made a surprise appearance on  Saturday Night Live.

The rival to Donald Trump appeared on the US sketch show during a town hall sketch, in which she asked Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, her own question.

She asked: “Why won’t you debate Nikki Haley?”, referring to the former president’s refusal to participate in presidential debates ahead of the 2024 election.

Johnson’s Trump responded: “Oh my God. It’s her, the woman who was in charge of security on January 6. It’s Nancy Pelosi.”

Haley, a former ambassador to the UN, responded: “Are you doing OK, Donald? You might need a mental competency test.”

Johnson, as Trump replied: “You know what, I did. I took the test and I aced it, OK. Perfect score.

“They said I’m 100% mental and, you know, I’m competent because I’m a man.

“That’s why a woman should never run our economy. Women are terrible with money.”

Edebiri, who has won a string of awards for her turn as an up-and-coming chef on The Bear, was the guest host of the show and popped up at the end of the sketch to direct a pointed question at Haley.

She said: “I was just curious – what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an S and ends with a -lavery?”

Haley replied: “Yep, I probably should have said that the first time.”

The question was a reference to an incident in December last year when a voter at a town hall in New Hampshire asked Haley what was the cause of the Civil War.

At the time, she responded: “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

Her answer sparked immediate backlash for her failure to mention slavery.

Trump currently holds a large lead over Haley in her home state of South Carolina.

He is also leading President Joe Biden in a number of key states.

Last month Trump won the New Hampshire primary, bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Biden.

Haley is the last major challenger in the race to be the Republican candidate after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid.