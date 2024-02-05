McDonald’s has bumpy end to strong year after Middle East boycotts hurt sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s has bumpy end to strong year after Middle East boycotts hurt sales

By Press Association
It was an unexpected end to an otherwise strong year for the burger giant (Paul Sakuma/AP)
A banner year came to a bumpy end for McDonald’s, which lost sales in many markets due to the war in Gaza.

Global same-store sales – or sales at restaurants open at least a year – rose 3.4% in the October-December period, well below the 4.7% increase Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Customers in the Middle East were angered after McDonald’s Israel – which is operated by a local franchisee – announced in October it was providing free meals to Israeli soldiers.

In response, some franchisees, such as McDonald’s Oman, announced donations to relief efforts in Gaza.

Last month, McDonald’s president and chief executive Chris Kempczinski warned that “misinformation” in the Middle East and elsewhere was hurting sales.

In addition to customer boycotts, McDonald’s has had to temporarily limit store hours or close some locations due to protests.

“We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to anyone,” Mr Kempczinski said in a LinkedIn post.

It was an unexpected end to an otherwise strong year for the burger giant, which said global same-store sales rose 9% in 2023.

Viral marketing hits, such as last spring’s Grimace shakes, and upgraded menu items helped to boost full-year revenue by 10% to nearly 25 billion dollars (£19.9 billion).

McDonald’s was not the only US company seeing backlash from the war in recent months.

Starbucks said last week that it faced boycotts in the Middle East and elsewhere because of its perceived support for Israel.

McDonald’s revenue rose 8% to 6.4 billion dollars (£5.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, meeting analyst expectations.

Net income was up 7% to two billion dollars (£1.6 billion).

Excluding one-time items, such as a 66 million dollar (£52.5 million) restructuring charge, the company earned 2.95 dollars per share.

That beat analysts’ forecast of a 2.83 dollars per share profit.

McDonald’s shares were flat in pre-market trading on Monday.