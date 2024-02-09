World’s tallest Lego minifigure unveiled at Legoland Windsor Resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World’s tallest Lego minifigure unveiled at Legoland Windsor Resort

By Press Association
Lead creative Hannah ‘Phiz’ Phizacklea tends to the world’s tallest Lego minifigure, Roxie (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Lead creative Hannah 'Phiz' Phizacklea tends to the world's tallest Lego minifigure, Roxie (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The world’s tallest Lego minifigure has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor Resort, with creators saying she will be someone children can literally “look up to”.

Standing at 30ft tall and weighing over six tonnes, the figure called Roxie will be visible across the park.

Roxie, sporting a colourful racing suit, serves as the mascot for the resort’s new Minifigure Speedway rollercoaster, which has a dual-track layout and opens in Easter.

Model makers spent three days piecing the figure together and said seeing the idea for her become a reality is a “dream come true”.

World’s tallest minifigure – Legoland Windsor
The figure stands at 30ft tall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Hannah ‘Phiz’ Phizacklea, lead creative on Minifigure Speedway at Legoland Windsor Resort, said: “The unveiling of Roxie as the world’s tallest Lego minifigure is a dream come true for me.

“Growing up playing with Lego and visiting the park, it feels very special to have been part of the team that dreamed up an authentic Lego character.”

“Roxie is a strong female role model, and it was important we created an iconic character that children can look up to – literally!”

World’s tallest minifigure – Legoland Windsor
The figure called Roxie has a colourful racing suit (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Minifigure Speedway brings a real thrill element to the park especially for older kids who will love the competitiveness of racing against each other as one of the All Stars or Legends.”

Helen Bull, divisional director at the Legoland Windsor Resort, added the whole team “can’t wait for everyone to see her”.

With the potential to reach speeds of up to 56km/h, the rollercoaster is set to impress even the most daring of thrill seekers.

Tickets to Legoland Windsor start from £35 per person and are free for children under 90cm, and more information ca be found on this link: www.legoland.co.uk

