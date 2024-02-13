Secrets of gold discovered in a series of ‘ground-breaking’ experiments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Secrets of gold discovered in a series of ‘ground-breaking’ experiments

By Press Association
Queen’s University in Belfast spearheaded the research (Liam McBurney/PA)
Some of the secrets of gold have been uncovered by a team of scientists led by a Belfast university.

The team conducted a series of “ground-breaking” experiments on the precious metal and its melting point.

The metal was found to react unexpectedly to extreme temperatures.

The scientists used high-intensity lasers to heat gold to very high temperatures and observe the results at the atomic level.

Contrary to expectations, the metal stopped melting and instead became harder and stronger past a certain heat threshold.

Scientists using some of the world’s most hi-spec laser facilities at the Linac Coherent Light Source at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, California (SLAC/PA)

Ever-increasing amounts of energy (heat) were then required to bring the gold to melting point.

The lasers used are called femtosecond lasers and operate on ultrafast timescales, with a femtosecond being one millionth of a billionth of a second.

The scientists followed up the laser hits by observing the changes using femtosecond-duration X-ray pulses.

These experiments were carried out using the highest-resolution X-ray machines available in the world. Only five research facilities exist globally with this kind of equipment and top researchers must compete for highly prized and restricted timeslots.

The discovery is set to have wide-ranging implications for technology and industry.

Dr Adrien Descamps and Dr Emma McBride, from the Queen’s University Belfast, led a team from the UK, US, Germany and France, at the Linac Coherent Light Source, an X-ray Free Electron Laser at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California.

Dr Descamps described the study as a “bridge between theoretical physics and the real world”.

He said: “And while the simulations of the past may have posited that this effect might be possible, our experiment has provided hundreds of data points, giving an enormous amount of detail and evidence which was previously unavailable.

“You can only get this kind of detail at the atomic level – we were probing the timescale between before applying the laser and the material blowing up – which is a tiny fraction of a split-second.

“You can only really study that at pico-second scale – it happens too fast to see with the naked eye or in ‘real time’.”

Dr McBride added: “It was such a privilege to use these highly specialised and expensive X-Ray machines and we are amazingly grateful for that opportunity.

“We wouldn’t have been able to carry out this experiment more than 10 years ago – this kind of sophisticated machinery simply didn’t exist, and we had no way of knowing how materials would respond to lasers at such intensity.

“By proving that phonon hardening is indeed real and can be evidenced, it will increase our understanding of how energy flows and how materials respond. This will be invaluable for the future of applied science and technology.”

The research is published in Science Advances.