Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland

By Press Association
A special marks Valentine’s Day in Loveland (Thomas Peipert/AP)
A special marks Valentine’s Day in Loveland (Thomas Peipert/AP)

Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland.

Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world route their Valentine’s Day cards to the “Sweetheart City” in Colorado to get a special inscription and the coveted Loveland postmark.

The re-posting tradition has been going on for nearly 80 years and is the largest of its kind in the world, according to Mindy McCloughan, president and chief executive of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

Valentine’s Day Loveland
The visitors’ centre in Loveland, Colorado (Thomas Peipert/AP)

At its height, volunteers processed more than 300,000 items of post per year. That number dropped to 100,000 to 125,000 as people turned to email and social media messaging.

Volunteers dressed in Valentine-themed garb gather before the big day to stamp thousands of envelopes with the special postmark.

“Love is our message – Hearts are our brand. Happy Valentine’s Day from the City of LOVEland,” the postmark reads in part.

Valentine’s Day Loveland
A volunteer stamps Valentine’s Day cards in Loveland (Thomas Peipert/AP)

One of the more seasoned volunteers, Joyce Boston, 89, has been stamping since 1997.

“What do I get out of it? Is a lot of new friends. Friendship. Spreading love. I love spreading love,” she said. ”And I love doing volunteer work. It keeps me, gives me a reason to keep living. Yes. Keeps me young.”

Loveland also holds a Sweetheart Festival, crowns a Miss Loveland Valentine and is decorated year-round with hearts, attached to lampposts and featured in murals.

Valentine’s Day Loveland
A volunteer sorts Valentine’s Day cards (Thomas Peipert/AP)

The city has a large metal Love sign at the visitors’ centre, where people attach padlocks engraved with names and messages of love.

McCloughan said: “In a time when there is such uncertainty in the world, what greater thing to do than to share love and compassion and hope with those around the world when it’s just time when it’s needed most?”

The programme receives mail from all 50 US states and 110 countries.