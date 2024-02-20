Excess deaths in 2023 a third of previous estimate, new method suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Excess deaths in 2023 a third of previous estimate, new method suggests

By Press Association
New estimates suggest there were 10,994 excess deaths in the UK in 2023, much lower than the original estimate of 31,442 (PA)
A new method of calculating the number of excess deaths in the UK has produced a much lower figure for 2023 than previously estimated.

Excess deaths are the number of deaths above what would be expected in a normal year and can show the impact on the public of health emergencies, such as periods of extreme weather or outbreaks of viruses like flu and Covid-19.

The figures have traditionally been estimated by comparing the number of deaths in a particular period with the average number of deaths in the same period in previous years.

But a new method that better reflects the growth and ageing of the population has been launched by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in partnership with health and statistical agencies across the country.

Under the new calculations, there were an estimated 10,994 excess deaths in the UK in 2023 – around a third of the total using the traditional method, which was 31,442.

Estimates for the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic show less of a difference, with 76,412 in 2020 under the new method compared with 84,064 using traditional calculations, and 55,079 for 2021 compared with 61,907.

The new estimate for 2022, 43,456, is slightly higher than the previous estimate of 38,960.

The contrast between the sets of figures, particularly the sharp difference in the numbers for 2023, shows how estimates of excess deaths can change when adjusted for trends in population size, age structure and mortality rates.

The traditional method did not reflect any of these factors and instead used a simple five-year average to estimate the number of expected deaths.

Julie Stanborough, ONS deputy director for health data & analysis, said the “weakness” of the traditional approach was that it did not take into account the ageing and growing population of the UK, where “all else being equal, more people means more deaths, particularly if a greater share of the population are elderly”.

This approach also failed to reflect trends in population mortality rates, “which were generally falling until 2011 before levelling off until the onset of the pandemic”.

The new method uses statistical models to calculate the expected number of deaths in each period – an approach that “moves away from averages drawn from raw numbers and instead uses age-specific mortality rates,” she added.

“This means when we ask that first question – how many deaths would we expect there to be? – we take into account how the population has grown and aged over time.”

The new model also reflects trends and seasonality in population mortality rates and allows for estimates of excess deaths to be broken down by age group, sex and nations and regions.

The highest number of excess deaths estimated by the new method over the nine years before the pandemic was 30,858 in 2015.

This is below the new estimates for each of the three years from 2020-22, but some way above the 10,994 excess deaths estimated for 2023.