Private US spacecraft enters orbit around the Moon before landing attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Private US spacecraft enters orbit around the Moon before landing attempt

By Press Association
Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander separating from the rocket’s upper stage and heading towards the Moon (SpaceX -NASA TV via AP)
Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander separating from the rocket’s upper stage and heading towards the Moon (SpaceX -NASA TV via AP)

A private US lunar lander has reached the Moon and eased into a low orbit a day before it will attempt an even greater feat – landing on its surface.

A smooth touchdown would put the US back in business on the Moon for the first time since Nasa astronauts closed out the Apollo programme in 1972. The company, if successful, would also become the first private outfit to ace a Moon landing.

Launched last week, Intuitive Machines’ lander fired its engine on the back side of the Moon while out of contact with Earth. Flight controllers at the company’s Houston headquarters had to wait until the spacecraft emerged to learn whether the lander was in orbit or hurtling aimlessly away.

The lunar lander
The lunar lander has reached the Moon and eased into a low orbit (Intuitive Machines via AP, File)

Intuitive Machines confirmed its lander, nicknamed Odysseus, was circling the Moon with experiments from Nasa and other clients. The lander is part of a Nasa programme to kickstart the lunar economy; the space agency is paying 118 million dollars to get its experiments on the Moon on this mission.

On Thursday, controllers will lower the orbit from just under 60 miles to six miles – a crucial manoeuvre occurring again on the Moon’s far side – before aiming for a touchdown near the Moon’s south pole. It is a dicey place to land with all the craters and cliffs, but deemed a prime location for astronauts since the permanently shadowed craters are believed to hold frozen water.

The Moon is littered with wreckage from failed landings. Some missions never even got that far. Another US company – Astrobotic Technology – tried to send a lander to the Moon last month, but it did not get there because of a fuel leak.