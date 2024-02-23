On this day in 2021: Tiger Woods severely injured after car crash in California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2021: Tiger Woods severely injured after car crash in California

By Press Association
Tiger Woods returned to golf after a life-threatening car crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
Golfing great Tiger Woods survived a potentially lethal car accident in California, on this day in 2021.

Woods was recovering from back surgery and had been travelling alone at 7am local time when his SUV veered off the road at high speed, colliding with the centre kerb and a tree before rolling several times at the road side.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported that the incident would have been fatal if not for the interior unit of the vehicle, which remained intact and shielded Woods from the worst of the damage.

The 15-time major winner was found conscious and communicative at the scene, but still suffered multiple injuries and required an emergency operation at the nearby Harbor UCLA Medical Centre.

Woods later revealed the extent of the injuries to his right leg, which needed to be stabilised with a metal rod, screws and pins, and admitted amputation had been “on the table”.

He remained in hospital for three weeks before being released to continue rehabilitation at home in Florida and was inundated by public messages of support. He went on to thank fellow PGA Tour members for their acts of solidarity, which included several high profile players taking to the course in his trademark Sunday red.

Initially wheelchair bound, he later began walking with crutches but ruled out a full-time return to competitive golf during his first public press conference later that year.

“After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that’s OK,” he said.

“I can still participate in the game of golf. But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top, I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

Nine months after his accident he competed at the PNC Championship alongside son Charlie. Woods set his sights on appearing at the 2022 Masters in Augusta and took the field for his big comeback.

Despite talking up his chances of a barely believable victory at the tournament, making the cut and finishing 47th on Sunday evening represented a significant success.