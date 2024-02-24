Common shellfish supplement ‘could ease age-related joint pain in big cats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Common shellfish supplement ‘could ease age-related joint pain in big cats’

By Press Association
Big cats in captivity tend to live longer than their wilder counterparts (Liam McBurney/PA)
A shellfish supplement commonly given to pets could also help ease age-related joint pain in big cats such as lions and tigers, early research suggests.

Scientists have found captive felines who took antinol – a food supplement derived from a type of shellfish known as the New Zealand green-lipped mussel – regularly for six weeks saw an improvement in their mobility by up to 30%.

Dr Jon Bielby, an animal welfare researcher at Liverpool John Moores University’s School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, said: “Big cats in captivity tend to live longer than their wilder counterparts.

“Many develop musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoarthritis and degenerative joint disease that compromises the welfare.”

He said this makes them “more inactive and, sadly, less visible to zoo publics”.

Big cats like jaguars who live in captivity are vulnerable to age related conditions such as arthritis
Big cats such as jaguars who live in captivity are vulnerable to age-related conditions such as arthritis (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dr Bielby said that while surgery is an option for treating these conditions, it can be invasive and is quite risky, especially under general anaesthetic.

Medication can also prove costly and comes with side effects, he added, making food supplements such as antinol – often given to dogs and cats – a cheaper and potentially viable alternative.

For the study, published in the journal Vet Records, the researchers recruited 13 different species of big cats, including lions, tigers, leopards, pumas, jaguars and lynx, at the Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent.

A total of 18 animals, aged between four and 18 years, were given a daily antinol supplement with their food and the dosage was based on their weight.

The researchers measured the number of steps each big cat took per minute for a period of six weeks.

Results showed the steps per minute increased between 7% and 30% after the supplements took effect.

While it is not clear how the supplement works, Dr Bielby said antinol may contain certain lipids – like fatty acids – that help reduce inflammation, and consequently, ease joint pain.

Dr Bielby said: “This suggests that green-lipped mussel extracts is associated with some alleviation of age-related pain and increased mobility in these animals.”

He is now hoping further research can be done to understand how the supplement works and whether it can have an impact on speed as well as different types of movements.

Dr Bielby said: “For a starting point, we have got quite a strong signal across quite a mismatched group of animals.

“This is something we can think about using now within zoos because there’s a decent amount of evidence here that green-lipped mussels extract actually does something.”