AI will ‘change nature’ of accounting, says Sage boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

AI will ‘change nature’ of accounting, says Sage boss

By Press Association
AI is set to ‘change the nature’ of the accountancy profession and will lead to fewer but more productive jobs, according to the boss of accounting software firm Sage (Sage/PA)
AI is set to ‘change the nature’ of the accountancy profession and will lead to fewer but more productive jobs, according to the boss of accounting software firm Sage (Sage/PA)

AI is set to “change the nature” of the accountancy profession and will lead to fewer but more productive jobs, according to the boss of accounting software firm Sage.

Steve Hare, chief executive of Sage, said the advance of generative AI will soon be relied on by many small businesses to handle basic accounting work, such as tax returns, which were once the bread-and-butter of the industry.

He said AI will also help plug a mounting shortage of workers to handle the more basic finance and accounting jobs, which has been leaving many small and medium-sized businesses with recruiting headaches.

Mr Hare told the PA news agency that AI will “change the nature of jobs” and there will be no more accountants taking shoeboxes full of receipts and working out tax returns.

Steve Hare
Steve Hare said the role of the accountant will become more advisory (Sage/PA)

“All of that will be digitalised – there won’t be any paper receipts and you won’t need lots of people to put together these accounts,” he said.

“There will be less of these jobs, but I believe we’ll end up with a lot more jobs contributing added value and creating growth in the economy.”

He added: “Smaller businesses can’t hire the people to do these mundane jobs – young people don’t want to do these mundane repetitive tasks.

“That’s how young people think today, because they’ve grown up in a digital age. They think ‘a computer can do that, I’m not doing it’.”

He said the role of the accountant is developing to become more advisory and focused on forecasting and strategy.

Mr Hare said: “Some businesses will always want to go to an accountant for tax advice.

“I don’t see the day when someone will trust a machine to give them tax advice. It’s evolving into a more advisory role.”

He said this would be good for the industry and the wider economy.

“The reason I’m optimistic is that by driving this level of productivity, it will enable us to have economic growth,” he said.

Sage Copilot
Sage Copilot will help with forecasting, cashflow management and generating and sending invoices (Sage/PA)

His comments come as Sage unveiled its new generative AI-powered software called Sage Copilot, which it hopes will “revolutionise accounting, finance and people management processes”.

The new software promises to handle administrative and repetitive tasks while also recommending ways to make savings and drive business improvements.

It is set to help with forecasting, cashflow management and generating and sending invoices, as well as workflow automation and spotting errors.

It will launch in the UK initially, first in April for Sage Accounting with a limited number of existing customers, before rolling out more widely in May, and then being made available for Sage for Accountants and other products later in the year.

Other products and countries will follow at a later date, it said.

Mr Hare said: “Sage Copilot revolutionises small and mid-sized businesses and accountant productivity by bringing trusted AI into the heart of their operations – automating tasks and providing insights to fuel growth and efficiency.

“It’s not just an AI feature; it’s a commitment to building a future where businesses can focus on their goals, supported by AI.”

He stressed it would “help not replace” accounting within businesses.

“It’s called a copilot, not pilot – it’s an assistant,” he said.

“AI can give you prompts – it can help do things and problem solve. It can help, not replace.”