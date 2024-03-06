OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit

By Press Association
Mr Musk launched legal action (AP)
Mr Musk launched legal action (AP)

OpenAI has hit back at accusations from Elon Musk that the ChatGPT maker betrayed its founding goals of benefiting humanity and chose to pursue profits, and vowed to have his lawsuit thrown out.

The first comments from OpenAI since the Tesla chief executive began legal action last week have escalated the feud between the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company and the billionaire that bankrolled its creation years ago.

In a blog post from five company leaders, including chief executive Sam Altman, OpenAI said: “The mission of OpenAI is to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity, which means both building safe and beneficial AGI and helping create broadly distributed benefits.

“We intend to move to dismiss all of Elon’s claims.”

AGI refers to artificial general intelligence, which are general purpose AI systems that can perform just as well as – or even better than – humans in a wide variety of tasks.

Mr Musk’s lawsuit said that when he funded OpenAI as it was launching, he secured an agreement that the company would remain a non-profit developing technology for the benefit of the public.

Sam Altman
OpenAI chief Sam Altman hit back at the claims (AP)

His lawsuit claims breach of contract and seeks an injunction preventing anyone – including Microsoft, which has invested billions in OpenAI – from benefiting financially from its technology.

OpenAI said both the start-up and Mr Musk recognised the need for the company to become a for-profit entity, posting screenshots of emails between the Tesla chief executive and OpenAI leaders in which they discuss the possibility but cannot agree on terms.

“Change your name,” Mr Musk replied Wednesday on X, the social media platform he owns that was formerly known as Twitter.

He also posted a “laughing” emoji in response to a user who tweeted that OpenAI should be renamed OpenEmail.

Mr Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it was founded in 2015 and co-chaired its board alongside Mr Altman. He said in his lawsuit that he invested “tens of millions” of dollars in OpenAI.

However, the company said that while Mr Musk invested less than 45 million dollars (£35.4 million), it has raised more than 90 million dollars (£70.8 million) from other donors.

OpenAI said that by 2017, the company leaders started to realise that building artificial general
intelligence would take vast amounts of computing power.

It said: “We all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission – billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we’d be able to raise as the non-profit.”