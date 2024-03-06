Gal Gadot welcomes fourth daughter with husband Jaron Varsano

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gal Gadot welcomes fourth daughter with husband Jaron Varsano

By Press Association
Gal Gadot (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Gal Gadot (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced she has had another baby girl, saying “you have brought so much light into our lives”.

The Israeli actress, 38, revealed the news by sharing a photo of her in a hospital bed cuddling her daughter, who she has named Ori.

Gadot has three more daughters – Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two – with husband Jaron Varsano.

Alongside the photo posted to Instagram, she wrote: “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.

“Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.”

Her husband reshared the picture and added: “Bliss! Thank you my beautiful strong lioness.. Forever my beating heart.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet European Premiere – London
Gal Gadot (Ian West/PA)

Among those to congratulate Gadot was Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins, who wrote “Ahhhhh congratulations!!!”, while US actor Vin Diesel posted a pray emoji.

US model Lily Aldridge also shared her congratulations, as did Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who wrote: “Congratulations!! So beautiful.”

Gadot married Israeli property developer Varsano, 49, in 2008.