Statues unveiled at Belfast City Hall on International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Statues unveiled at Belfast City Hall on International Women’s Day

By Press Association
People taking a photo of Mary Ann McCracken during the unveiling of the statue with Winifred Carney (Liam McBurney/PA)
People taking a photo of Mary Ann McCracken during the unveiling of the statue with Winifred Carney (Liam McBurney/PA)

Crowds gathered in the grounds of City Hall on Friday afternoon as actors in period costume spoke of social activists and campaigners Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney.

Ms McCracken, born in the Northern Ireland capital in 1770, was part of the revival of the Irish language and a supporter of the United Irishmen movement.

She also worked to help those in poverty, particularly women and children, and campaigned against slavery.

Ms Carney, born in 1887, was an Irish Republican and trade unionist who took part in the Easter Rising in Dublin against British rule in Ireland in 1916.

She went on to campaign for the right of women to vote and stood for election in Belfast in 1918.

Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney statue
Mary Boyd (left) poses with her sister Eileen McKay as she takes a selfie with a newly unveiled statue of Winifred Carney (Liam McBUrney/PA)

They are the first non-royal women to receive the honour of a statue in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.

Gerry Murphy, president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions also addressed the crowds, and described the statues as “important recognition of two of the most important female historical figures in our city”.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy described them as “two absolutely fantastic Belfast women”.

“With today being International Women’s Day it seemed really appropriate for the unveiling,” he said.

“It is about who those women were, inspirational leaders, campaigners, socialists, abolitionists.

“They really will inspire a new generation of people to go out and continue that fight for equality and women’s rights.”