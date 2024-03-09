Spain’s PM to propose that parliament recognises a Palestinian state

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will propose that Spain’s parliament recognises a Palestinian state.

Mr Sanchez said: “I will propose granting Spain’s recognition to the Palestinian state.

“I do this out of moral conviction, for a just cause, and because it is the only way that the two states, Israel and Palestine, can live together in peace.”

He added his voice to a chorus of other European leaders and government officials who have said that they could support a two-state solution in the Middle East as international frustration grows with Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last month that it is not “taboo” for France to recognise a Palestinian state.

UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said that the United Kingdom could officially recognise a Palestinian state after a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Sanchez said that his position on the conflict in the Gaza Strip is much like his country’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion more than two years ago.

He stressed that Spain demanded “respect for international law from Russia, and from Israel, for the violence to end, the recognition of two states, and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza”.

His comments at a rights conference in the city of Bilbao came as aid shipments were headed for Gaza amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and a new international willingness to work around Israeli restrictions.

Five months after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage, Israel’s military has battered the territory, killing more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.