Paris Hilton and Billie Jean King among those wishing Barbie happy 65th birthday

By Press Association
Paris Hilton (Ian West/PA)
Paris Hilton and Billie Jean King were among those wishing Barbie a happy 65th birthday.

Last year, Barbie-core saw a resurgence in popularity following the release of Greta Gerwig’s film about the Mattel doll, played by Margot Robbie, who has an existential crisis and embarks on an adventure to the real world alongside her boyfriend Ken, played by Ryan Gosling.

Inventor Ruth Handler first introduced the pint-sized plastic doll to the world at a Toy Fair in New York City on March 9 1959.

In celebration of the milestone, retired American tennis player Billie Jean King posted a photo of her own Barbie doll to X.

The 80 year-old wrote: “65 years ago today, the 1st Barbie went on display at the American Toy Fair.

“Ruth Handler created Barbie as a symbol of freedom & possibility for girls.

“It’s an honor to have my own #Barbie in the Inspiring Women collection.”

The Inspiring Women series pays tribute to female role models from writer Maya Angelou to American journalist and civil rights activist Ida B Wells.

American socialite Hilton, 43, also took to social media and said: “Happy National Barbie day from your resident real-life Barbie.”

The official account for rock band Blondie wished the brand a happy birthday as well.

A post to X read: “Happy 65th Birthday, @barbie. Shout out to Barbie’s inventor, Ruth Handler, and Handler’s daughter Barbara, for whom Barbie is named.”

Barbie, full name Barbara Millicent Roberts, was named after Handler’s daughter, Barbara, and was from the fictional Willows, Wisconsin.

For its 65th anniversary Mattel unveiled a special doll which took inspiration from the first ever Barbie, who wore her now famous black and white striped chevron swimsuit, with a pair of white retro cat-eye sunglasses in her hand.

Earlier in the month a Dame Helen Mirren Mattel doll, dressed in a blue gown and complete with an Oscar, was unveiled.

Barbie inventor Handler died in 2002 aged 85.