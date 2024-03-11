At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

By Press Association
In an image made from video, a man attempts to remove logs that block a street following a flash flood in Langgai, West Sumatra (AP)
At least 26 people have died with 11 more reported missing after flash floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Rescuers recovered more bodies as waters began to recede following torrential rains, officials said on Monday.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged nine districts and cities in West Sumatra province since Thursday.

On Friday, a major mudslide caused a river to breach its banks and tear through mountainside villages in the Pesisir Selatan district.

Indonesia Floods
In an image made from video, soldiers ride motor bikes in a village affected by flash flood in Langgai, West Sumatra (AP)

Relief efforts have been hampered by power outages, damaged bridges and roads blocked by thick mud and debris, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said rescuers recovered more bodies, mostly in the worst-hit villages in Pesisir Selatan and its neighbouring Padang Pariaman district, bringing the death toll to 26.

Landslides buried at least 14 houses, he said. At least two villagers were injured and rescuers were still searching for 11 people reportedly missing.

Monsoon rains in West Sumatra province have submerged more than 37,000 houses and buildings, Mr Muhari said. At least three houses were swept away by flash floods and 666 others were damaged.

The agency said floods had damaged 26 bridges, 45 mosques and 25 schools, destroying 13 roads and two irrigation system units, which submerged rice fields and plantation.

Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, an archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.