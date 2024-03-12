Trial begins of man accused of deadly LGBTQ+ festival shooting in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Trial begins of man accused of deadly LGBTQ+ festival shooting in Norway

By Press Association
Zaniar Matapour as his trial begins in Oslo courthouse on Tuesday, March 12 (Lise Aserud/AP)
Zaniar Matapour as his trial begins in Oslo courthouse on Tuesday, March 12 (Lise Aserud/AP)

The trial of a man accused of aggravated terrorism for the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ festival in Oslo’s nightlife district has begun in Norway.

Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar, on June 25 2022.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said Zaniar Matapour, 44, allegedly fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd.

Norway Attack
Zaniar Matapour with defence lawyer Marius Dietrichson in Oslo courthouse (Lise Aserud/AP)

Matapour, a Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, Mr Henriksbo said.

Matapour was detained by bystanders.

Following the attack, a Pride parade was cancelled, with police saying they could not guarantee security.

Matapour has refused to speak to investigators.

If found guilty, he faces 30 years in prison.

In Oslo District Court, Matapour asked the judge why the trial was held during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Norway Terror
A Norwegian national flag flutters over flowers and rainbow flags that are placed at the scene of the shooting in central of Oslo, Norway on June 26 2022 (Sergei Grits/AP)

Judge Eirik Aass replied: “I have not perceived that there is a conflict in carrying out the case even though it is Ramadan.”

Mr Henriksbo said Matapour was born in Iran of parents of Kurdish background.

The family fled to Norway when he was 12.

The shooting shocked Norway, which has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced so-called lone wolf attacks in recent decades, including one of the worst mass shootings in Europe.

In 2011, a right-wing extremist killed 69 people on the island of Utoya after setting off a bomb in Oslo that left eight dead.