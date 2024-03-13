Coleen Nolan urges smokers to quit after health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coleen Nolan urges smokers to quit after health scare

By Press Association
Coleen Nolan has urged smokers to kick the habit (Aaron Chown/PA)

Singer and presenter Coleen Nolan has urged smokers to follow in her footsteps after she kicked the habit after 40 years of smoking.

The 58-year-old recently opened up about how she thought she was “going to die” when she was struggling to breathe as a result of an acute chest infection.

After the health scare she gave up cigarettes and has not smoked for more than three months.

The Loose Women presenter, who rose to fame as a child singing with her sisters in The Nolans, said she was not aware of the health risks when she first started smoking.

She has joined forces with leading health charities Cancer Research UK, Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) and Asthma and Lung UK and the Government to urge smokers to quit on No Smoking Day.

“I smoked for about 40 years and was heavily influenced by my friends and family around me,” she said.

“At such a young age I wasn’t aware of the health risks of smoking and soon found myself becoming addicted.

“Following a recent health scare, I realised how precious life is and became determined to quit, not just for my own health, but so I can be there fully for my children and grandchildren.

“To anyone out there thinking of giving up smoking, my advice is do it.”

The new campaign urges England’s 5.3 million smokers to make a quit attempt through their local stop smoking services, which can be found through the Better Health NHS tool.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said: “Cigarettes kill. They cause at least 15 different types of cancers and increase your risk of developing more than 50 serious health conditions.

“Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health – no matter your age or how long you have smoked.”

Public health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom said: “Cigarettes are responsible for 64,000 deaths a year in England – no other consumer product kills up to two-thirds of its users.”

– For free support to stop smoking, people are urged to search “smokefree”.