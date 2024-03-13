Model ‘got pregnant on purpose and stalked ex’ after alleged attack, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Model ‘got pregnant on purpose and stalked ex’ after alleged attack, court told

By Press Association
Chloe Othen has claimed she was attacked by her former partner (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The ex-partner of a model who claims he bit and beat her said in court she “got pregnant on purpose” and “stalked” him after the alleged attack.

Instagram influencer Chloe Othen, 33, says she was punched in the head 30 times, strangled and dragged along the floor by her hair by Ricky Lawrence, 32.

Lawrence is also accused of biting Ms Othen, taking her phone and stopping her from leaving his flat in Hans Crescent, Knightsbridge after a text message row in the early hours of October 15 2022.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Lawrence said he was “relatively calm in general” and denied being jealous of Ms Othen’s then-boyfriend, Bora Guccuk.

Prosecutor Sheilagh Davies, cross-examining, put to Lawrence that he had a temper, to which he said: “No”.

Put to him that it was “pretty stupid” to invite Ms Othen around to his flat, Lawrence said: “I would say pretty stupid to get involved in the first place, but hindsight’s wonderful.”

Ms Davies said: “You were obsessed with Chloe and didn’t want to let her go,” to which Lawrence replied: “No, I wasn’t. Absolutely not.”

At Nightingale Crown Court in Holborn, central London, the defendant denied a suggestion from Ms Davies that he “begged” Ms Othen to continue their relationship.

Examining WhatsApp messages sent on the morning of October 15, Lawrence told jurors Ms Othen’s messages were “very blunt”.

Put to him by Ms Davies that Ms Othen seemed “concerned” in her messages, Lawrence said: “If she was that concerned that I was abusive, she wouldn’t have come to my house.”

Put to him that he attacked, bit, punched and threatened Ms Othen, Lawrence said: “I’ve never threatened to stab or kill anybody in my life.”

Lawrence said he decided to film Ms Othen so that she could pay for damages in case she broke anything in his rented, furnished flat.

Ms Davies suggested Lawrence tried to “blacken” Ms Othen’s name by calling her a heavy drinker in his prepared statement to police, to which he replied: “It’s the truth.”

Asked by the prosecutor if he regarded Mr Guccuk as a “rival” for Ms Othen’s affections, Lawrence said: “No”.

Lawrence denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.