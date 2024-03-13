Model ‘got pregnant on purpose and stalked ex’ after alleged attack, court told

The ex-partner of a model who claims he bit and beat her said in court she “got pregnant on purpose” and “stalked” him after the alleged attack.

Instagram influencer Chloe Othen, 33, says she was punched in the head 30 times, strangled and dragged along the floor by her hair by Ricky Lawrence, 32.

Lawrence is also accused of biting Ms Othen, taking her phone and stopping her from leaving his flat in Hans Crescent, Knightsbridge after a text message row in the early hours of October 15 2022.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Lawrence said he was “relatively calm in general” and denied being jealous of Ms Othen’s then-boyfriend, Bora Guccuk.

Prosecutor Sheilagh Davies, cross-examining, put to Lawrence that he had a temper, to which he said: “No”.

Put to him that it was “pretty stupid” to invite Ms Othen around to his flat, Lawrence said: “I would say pretty stupid to get involved in the first place, but hindsight’s wonderful.”

Ms Davies said: “You were obsessed with Chloe and didn’t want to let her go,” to which Lawrence replied: “No, I wasn’t. Absolutely not.”

At Nightingale Crown Court in Holborn, central London, the defendant denied a suggestion from Ms Davies that he “begged” Ms Othen to continue their relationship.

Examining WhatsApp messages sent on the morning of October 15, Lawrence told jurors Ms Othen’s messages were “very blunt”.

Put to him by Ms Davies that Ms Othen seemed “concerned” in her messages, Lawrence said: “If she was that concerned that I was abusive, she wouldn’t have come to my house.”

Put to him that he attacked, bit, punched and threatened Ms Othen, Lawrence said: “I’ve never threatened to stab or kill anybody in my life.”

Lawrence said he decided to film Ms Othen so that she could pay for damages in case she broke anything in his rented, furnished flat.

Ms Davies suggested Lawrence tried to “blacken” Ms Othen’s name by calling her a heavy drinker in his prepared statement to police, to which he replied: “It’s the truth.”

Asked by the prosecutor if he regarded Mr Guccuk as a “rival” for Ms Othen’s affections, Lawrence said: “No”.

Lawrence denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.