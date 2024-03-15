Manhunt under way after two injured in suspected crossbow attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Manhunt under way after two injured in suspected crossbow attacks

By Press Association
Police are investigating the attacks (PA)
Police are investigating the attacks (PA)

A manhunt is under way after a woman and a man were injured in suspected crossbow attacks in central London.

The two incidents were 10 days apart in Shoreditch but are linked, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 44-year-old woman is said to have been hit in the head with a crossbow bolt as she crossed the road by Clifton House in east London at around 7.44pm on Monday March 4.

A 20-year-old man was then injured in the neck by a crossbow bolt near Arnold Circus, about 60 metres from the scene of the first attack, on Thursday March 14 at around 7.27pm.

Police said the victims have left hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, and no similar incidents have been reported.

Officers are carrying out “urgent work” to identify a suspect, and extra officers will be deployed to the area over the weekend to conduct enquiries and “provide reassurance”.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “There are significant efforts to find whoever carried out these assaults, and we are committed to keeping the community updated over the coming days, as we know how worrying this is.

“This investigation is being led by my detectives in the CID and supported by my neighbourhood teams and specialist officers.

“My team are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including identifying witnesses and exploring both CCTV and forensic opportunities.

“We are keen to hear from the local community.

“You may have seen something on the days when these offences occurred, or you might have seen or heard something in the local area that you think is suspicious and may be linked to these incidents.

“If you do have any information please come forward and speak to us. You can either speak with a police officer, or call us on 101.

“If you do not feel comfortable speaking with officers directly, please do not let that stop you sharing information, as you can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

“I understand that local people will be distressed by these incidents but we would urge them to go about their business.

“Please do be vigilant and alert while our investigation is ongoing and contact us about anything which seems concerning.

“Over the weekend you will see an enhance local policing presence as we dedicate more officers to locate whoever is responsible for these assaults, and help people feel as safe as possible.”

Police are working with Tower Hamlets Council to “use as many resources as possible”.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater.