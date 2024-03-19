Four hurt in attack by dog suspected to be XL bully

Four people have been hurt in an attack by a suspected XL bully dog in south London.

Armed police were called out after reports that the animal was dangerously out of control and attacking people in Home Road, Battersea, just after 10pm on Monday.

Four men were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening, and the dog was shot by police.

The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Investigators are examining the dog to confirm its breed.

Local MP Marsha de Cordova said she was “deeply concerned” to hear the news of the attack.

I am deeply concerned to hear about the XL bully dog attack that happened on Battersea Park Road yesterday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery. I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are… — Marsha de Cordova MP (@MarshadeCordova) March 19, 2024

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

Ms de Cordova wrote on X: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured in the attack, and for their full recovery.

“I am in contact with the police and their enquiries are ongoing.

“New laws have come into force that make it illegal to own an American XL Bully dog without an exemption certificate.

“It is vital that there is strong enforcement to make sure owners comply with the legislation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or contact the force via X @MetCC quoting the reference CAD7620/19Mar.